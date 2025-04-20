Governor KP Slams Government Over Non-payment Of Salaries In Universities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep anger and concern over the non-payment of salaries and pensions to teaching and administrative staff in several universities in the province.
In a statement, the Governor said that faculty members and pensioners of numerous universities, including the University of Peshawar, have not received their salaries and pensions.
He pointed out that many university employees have also been deprived of the additional salary and pension benefits announced by the government. Even during Eid, no relief was provided to them.
Governor Kundi criticized the provincial government, saying that while the Chief Minister claims that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the richest province, the reality paints a different picture, with universities facing severe budget deficits.
He further alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spends millions of rupees on its favored election campaigns in Lahore, yet despite these massive expenditures, they continue to suffer defeats there.
Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, those associated with the crucial sector of education responsible for shaping the nation’s future are facing severe mental distress and are deprived of their fundamental rights, such as salaries and pensions.
He reiterated that his consistent stance has been that the provincial government's focus is not on the welfare of the people but solely on corruption.
The deteriorating performance of institutions in the province, he said, serves as clear evidence of this claim.
