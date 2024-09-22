Governor KP stresses for free judiciary, strengthening democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday stressed on the rule of law and the protection of the constitution.

He said this during meeting with a delegation led by Qazi Muhammad Bashir, President of Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF) Sindh.

The delegation included PLF Karachi Division President Syed Arshad Hussain Naqvi, Information Secretary Dar Shah, General Secretary Ijaz Sumro, and members from the Pakistan Peoples Party including advocate Tariq Khattak and Karachi Bar Association President Amir Nawaz Warraich.

During the meeting, they engaged in detailed discussions on the rule of law and the protection of the constitution, highlighting the historic role of the Pakistan Peoples Party in these matters.

Governor Kundi praised the contributions of the party's founder, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in establishing the 1973 Constitution, which provided a unified constitutional framework for the country.

He emphasized that Bhutto prioritized justice and public rights, making the 1973 Constitution a significant legal document still in effect today.

Kundi also commended the PPP leadership and lawyers’ organizations for their role in the judicial restoration movement, asserting that the party has consistently fought for judicial independence and the promotion of democracy.

He reaffirmed the PPP's commitment to continue advocating for democracy, the constitution, and the rule of law, saying that the legal community stands alongside the party in this mission.

The lawyers expressed their appreciation for Governor Kundi’s leadership, saying that the central leadership of the party has entrusted an excellent individual with the Governor's responsibilities, thereby enhancing the position's dignity.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and former Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

The meeting focused on the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the deteriorating law and order situation in Kurram, which raised significant concerns among the party leaders.

The PPP leadership commended Governor Kundi for his efforts in highlighting the issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, District President of PPP Dera Ismail Khan, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the political situation and organizational matters within the party.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi highlighted the significance of the Chashma Lift Canal project, which he described as a long-standing demand for the province.

He announced that the federal government has allocated funds for this project in the recent budget and expressed optimism about its inauguration within the current year.

Kundi also emphasized the importance of the Dera Ismail Khan-Dera Ghazi Khan road, saying that tenders for its four-laning have already been issued and construction is set to begin this year.

He reassured that addressing the issues faced by Dera Ismail Khan in collaboration with federal departments is a priority for his administration.

APP/ash/