Governor KP Stresses Immediate Relief, Rehabilitation For Flood Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, while addressing a luncheon hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Spain in Barcelona during his ongoing European visit, said that his tour was delayed due to the devastating floods in the province. However, he fulfilled his commitment to attend the Kashmir Conference in Brussels and the Independence Day "Marka-e-Haq" Convention in Barcelona.
The Governor said that he held meetings with international humanitarian and relief organizations regarding flood victims, stressing that both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation must be ensured. Highlighting Pakistan’s defense achievements, he said that the nuclear program initiated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the missile program under Benazir Bhutto had made the country’s defense invincible, while victory in a brief conflict with India further elevated Pakistan’s global stature.
He added that Bilawal Bhutto, like his mother, strongly represented Pakistan and Kashmir’s cause on the world stage.
Kundi also lauded the role of political parties and media during the recent war and emphasized the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s progress and appealed to them to support flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the Red Crescent.
The event was also addressed by PPP Spain President Chaudhry Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdul Razzaq Sadiq, and Ayaz Abbasi of Pak Federation Spain. Leaders of PML-N Spain, including Raja Haji Asad, Imtiaz Akiya, Sajid Gondal, Pervaiz Jani, Faizullah Shahi, and Rizwan Kazmi, also spoke on the occasion.
