Governor KP stresses need for action against climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday underscored the devastating impact of climate change on Pakistan and stressed the need for comprehensive action at all levels to address these challenges.

During a meeting with senior officials from the World Wide Fund (WWF's) Recharge Pakistan project, he pointed out that Pakistan, particularly the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has been severely affected by climate variability and flooding. He noted that Dera Ismail Khan, among other districts, has been particularly hard-hit and emphasized the importance of raising public awareness and implementing strategic protective measures.

The governor assured support for the Recharge Pakistan program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maximize its benefits for the public.

The meeting was attended by Senior Director of the Recharge Pakistan Project, Fawad Hayat; Manager of Gender, Shafiullah Baloch; Livelihoods in Islamabad, and KP Assembly Member, Ahmad Karim Kundi.

Fawad Hayat provided a briefing on the project, explaining that it is designed to support Pakistan's climate-vulnerable communities. He stated, "The need for the Recharge Pakistan project has never been greater than it is today."

The project has received backing from the Ministry of Water Resources, the Ministry of Climate Change, and the Federal Flood Commission and has been made possible with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), US Aid, Coca-Cola Foundation, and WWF. With an investment of $77.8 million, it is the largest national-level investment of its kind, directly benefiting over 680,000 individuals, with an additional 7 million people benefiting from project sites.

Governor Kundi praised the WWF project and assured full cooperation to support its goals.