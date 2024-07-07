Open Menu

Governor KP Stresses On Quality Education Through Collaboration With International Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Governor KP stresses on quality education through collaboration with international institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized that the provision of technical education under the supervision of globally renowned institutions will yield positive results. He underscored the need to focus on quality education rather than quantity in the province.

These views were expressed during a meeting with education experts, including the prominent educationalists Nasir Qasuri and his wife, renowned educationist Amina Wattoo. Education experts from Beaconhouse school System were also present at the meeting.

Congratulating Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the constitutional office, Nasir Qasuri, and his wife praised his efforts and vision for promoting education and combating unemployment.

Governor Kundi highlighted the urgent need for modern and professional education in line with current global requirements.

He anticipated fruitful outcomes from enhanced collaboration between the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Beaconhouse School System. He also predicted a competitive environment in the field due to public-private partnerships.

The meeting extensively discussed various proposals aimed at promoting education in underserved areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi stressed the establishment of educational institutions in accessible locations to facilitate citizens, especially during evening hours.

