Open Menu

Governor KP Stresses Role Of All Parties In Development Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Governor KP stresses role of all parties in development of country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that all the political parties should play their role in the stability of the country's economy by showing consensus and unity for the sake of development of the country.

He said this during his visit to the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan Lahore.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan was also present on the occasion. They met with the political and social leaders and also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Addressing the press conference at the residence of Azizur Rehman Chan, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the country is currently going through a difficult situation and we urged all political parties to play role in getting the country out of crisis.

He said that there are 34 universities in the province, in which more than 25 universities do not have vice chancellors.

He said that the problems of the province can be removed with the cooperation of the federation.

The Governor said that the Peoples Party has worked in the health and education sectors in Sindh is a revolution and they will try to implement Sindh-style development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the credit of the 18th and 19th amendments goes to the Peoples Party, which gave powers to the provinces.

The founder of PTI back is an unqualified person who has given his social media account to a person who is also unqualified.

Regarding the election, the Governor said that if anyone has objections to the election, there is a relevant forum for it. In 2018, the Election Commission was the same, adding at that time, the founder of PTI used to announce that there is no better Election Commission.

He demanded punishment to those involved in May 9 incidents.

The Governor said that when the ordinance was sent by the government, the Acting President signed it.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP also got justice from the court after 40 years regarding Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case.

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan also addressed the press conference and welcomed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on his arrival in Lahore.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Visit Same Turkish Lira Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party May Sunday 2018 All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

23 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

23 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

23 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

23 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

23 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

23 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

23 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

23 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan