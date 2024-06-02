Governor KP Stresses Role Of All Parties In Development Of Country
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 10:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that all the political parties should play their role in the stability of the country's economy by showing consensus and unity for the sake of development of the country.
He said this during his visit to the residence of Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Haji Azizur Rehman Chan Lahore.
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan was also present on the occasion. They met with the political and social leaders and also discussed the overall situation of the country.
Addressing the press conference at the residence of Azizur Rehman Chan, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the country is currently going through a difficult situation and we urged all political parties to play role in getting the country out of crisis.
He said that there are 34 universities in the province, in which more than 25 universities do not have vice chancellors.
He said that the problems of the province can be removed with the cooperation of the federation.
The Governor said that the Peoples Party has worked in the health and education sectors in Sindh is a revolution and they will try to implement Sindh-style development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the credit of the 18th and 19th amendments goes to the Peoples Party, which gave powers to the provinces.
The founder of PTI back is an unqualified person who has given his social media account to a person who is also unqualified.
Regarding the election, the Governor said that if anyone has objections to the election, there is a relevant forum for it. In 2018, the Election Commission was the same, adding at that time, the founder of PTI used to announce that there is no better Election Commission.
He demanded punishment to those involved in May 9 incidents.
The Governor said that when the ordinance was sent by the government, the Acting President signed it.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP also got justice from the court after 40 years regarding Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto case.
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan also addressed the press conference and welcomed Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on his arrival in Lahore.
