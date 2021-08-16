(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the international community should acknowledge the Pakistan's sacrifices and contribution in the war against terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had rendered 70, 000 matchless sacrifices of its people and also lost 150 billion Dollars economically in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan had always desired for stable and sovereign Afghanistan, he added.

The governor said Pakistan had totally exposed India's sinister design at every international fora, adding India being a terrorist state was involved subversive and terrorism activities against Pakistan.