Governor KP Supports PM's Call For 'Youm-e-Tashakur' In Honor Of Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday fully endorsed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement to observe a "Day of Gratitude" (Youm-e-Tashakur) in recognition of the bravery of the nation's armed forces and the success of "Operation Bunyan Marsoos", calling it a timely and unifying step for the country.

In his message, Governor Kundi lauded Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his courageous and visionary defense of Pakistan on international media platforms during the Pak-India conflict.

He said that Bilawal’s articulate and bold representation projected a strong image of Pakistan and conveyed a clear message to the world: that despite political differences, the Pakistani nation stands united on matters of national defense and the principled stance on Kashmir.

He termed this unity as a practical demonstration of "Bunyan Marsoos" a solid wall of collective strength.

He added that the Day of Gratitude is an acknowledgment of the valor and professional excellence displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces in decisively responding to enemy aggression and safeguarding the nation.

“The entire nation salutes these heroic soldiers and veterans who made no compromise on the sanctity of the motherland,” he said.

Governor Kundi also highlighted the unwavering support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that they proudly honour their brave sons on this day.

He said that KP residents, whether at home or abroad, bow their heads in prayer, take pride in their armed forces, and continue to pray for the peace, stability, and progress of Pakistan.

