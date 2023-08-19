Open Menu

Governor KP Takes Oath From Caretaker Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Governor KP takes oath from caretaker cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali took oath from the caretaker provincial cabinet in a ceremony held here at Governor House on Saturday.

The provincial cabinet includes nine ministers namely Syed Masood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah, Justice Retd Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice Retired Rashid Hussain Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah took the oath of the Caretaker ministers.

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Azam Khan was also present at the Jirga Hall of the Governor House.

Besides IG KP, other Police officers were also present.

Earlier, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali received the CM and other members of his cabinet soon after their arrival at the Governor's House.

