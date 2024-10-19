Governor KP terms Karsaz tragedy dark day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday asserted that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain and the sacrifices made by the people for democratic principles would always be remembered.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said this in a memorial gathering held in Hyderabad to commemorate the martyrs of the Karsaz incident. He described the Karsaz tragedy as a dark day in Pakistan’s political history, during which countless innocent lives were lost.

Kundi emphasized that the incident strengthened the struggle for democracy and the rights of the people in the country.

He paid tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto, saying that she sacrificed her life for the establishment of peace, the supremacy of democracy, and the realization of prosperity and development for the citizens.

Kundi highlighted the Pakistan Peoples Party as the only political party whose leadership has embraced martyrdom, recalling that their founder, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, was also martyred.

He reiterated that Bhutto's successor, Benazir Bhutto, fought for the supremacy of democracy and that President Asif Ali Zardari's slogan of "Pakistan Khappay" resonated during tough times.

Today, he said, Bhutto's grandson and chairman of the party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is leading the charge for constitutional governance and democratic stability.

Kundi urged the public to work together for the country’s development and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of unity in reinforcing democracy.

It's worth mentioning here that the Karsaz bombing attack that occurred on October 18, 2007, in Karachi claimed the lives of at least 180 persons and 500 injuries. Most of the dead were members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

it was an attack on a motorcade carrying former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.