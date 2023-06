(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has decided to share the joy of Eid-ul-Azha with the people on Friday at the Governor's House.

The Governor will meet them from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. They can visit the Governor's House at scheduled time to meet the Governor.