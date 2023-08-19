Governor KP to take oath from caretaker cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take oath from the caretaker provincial cabinet as the ceremony will be held at Governor House today (Saturday).

The provincial cabinet includes 9 ministers, including Syed Masood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah, Justice Retd Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr.

Najeebullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Justice Retired Rashid Hussain Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah will be the Caretaker Ministers.