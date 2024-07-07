Governor KP Underscores Railway Line Expansion To Uzbekistan Under CPEC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday highlighted the plans to extend railway connectivity to Uzbekistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said this during discussions with Sajid Hussain Turi, former Federal minister and provincial vice president of Pakistan Peoples Party at the Governor House.
The proposed expansion aims to lay tracks from Rawalpindi to Kohat and from Kohat to Parachinar, ultimately connecting to Uzbekistan.
The Governor expressed optimism that this initiative would significantly benefit both regions, enhancing economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Regarding local concerns, Governor Faisal Kundi addressed the issues related to Kohat division, including delayed project of Kohat University campus in Parachinar.
He assured of resolving these issues promptly, promising to engage with the Higher education Commission's officials for necessary actions.
Governor Kundi affirmed his commitment to elevate regional matters to the federal level for expeditious resolution.
He announced plans to meet with the Prime Minister soon to discuss comprehensive solutions to these issues.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the acquisition of provincial rights, promotion of peace and playing a role in the economic advancement of youth and women in the province.
He said this during a meeting with a delegation led by former PPP leader MNA Usman Khan Tarakai including Jalal Khan Tarakai and Baland Khan Tarakai.
The Governor KP assured that the legal fraternity of Swabi would play its role on every forum to alleviate the deprivation of the province's people. He also accepted the invitation by the delegations to visit Parachinar and meet with the Swabi Action Committee at their earliest convenience.
