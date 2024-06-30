Open Menu

Governor KP Urges For Pivotal Role Of Parliamentary Democracy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Governor KP urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday delivered a message on the occasion of World Parliamentary Day, emphasizing the pivotal role of parliamentary democracy in state progress and public welfare.

The Governor hailed the Parliament as a sacred institution and a cornerstone of democracy in Pakistan. He underscored the sacrifices made by leaders like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in strengthening the supremacy of the Parliament in the country.

"Parliament holds the key to ensuring robust democracy and real development for the people," the Governor asserted, echoing the sentiments shared by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who both championed the cause of parliamentary sovereignty and national unity.

Governor Kundi concluded by calling upon all political forces to unite in reaffirming their commitment to uphold the supremacy of the Parliament for a prosperous future of Pakistan.

The commemoration of World Parliamentary Day serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of parliamentary institutions in safeguarding the rights and aspirations of the populace towards genuine progress and democratic stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Progress Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

11 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

21 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

21 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

21 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

21 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

22 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

22 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan