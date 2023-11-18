Open Menu

Governor KP Urges Young Doctors To Serve Remote Areas

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Governor KP urges young doctors to serve remote areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday called on newly graduated doctors to prioritize providing healthcare to the economically disadvantaged in remote areas rather than seeking employment at famous hospitals.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Governor Ali emphasized the importance of serving humanity and urged the young doctors to make it their guiding principle as they enter practical life.

"The government is allocating a significant portion of its resources and national development funds to the education and health sectors," Ali stated, expressing gratitude to those who have dedicated themselves to the service and treatment of the sick.

During the convocation, the Governor distributed degrees to 206 medical students who completed their education in the session 2020-21. Additionally, he awarded gold medals to 54 outstanding students from the sessions 2020 and 2021.

Ali also addressed the declining trend of patience and tolerance in society and called on the youth to reject negative propaganda against the state and its institutions. He reminded the students that they are the future of the country and have a responsibility to uphold the dignity and security of state institutions.

Following the convocation, the Governor officially inaugurated the All Pakistan Inter-University Athletics Championship 2023 at Peshawar University. Athletes from 43 universities across the country are participating in the athletics competitions.

Ali stressed the importance of sports in universities alongside education, stating that sports activities contribute to a healthy society and foster camaraderie among students.

"Sports activities play a vital role in promoting a healthy society and fostering camaraderie among students," he said, encouraging the athletes to focus on various sports fields with hard work and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Education Young Ghulam Ali 2020 Gold All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 hour ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 hour ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

3 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

4 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

4 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

4 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan