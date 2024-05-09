Governor KP Visits Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed's Mausoleum
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday visited the mausoleum of martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan and laid flowers on the grave of martyred and recited Fatiha.
The Governor prayed for the elevation of ranks of all the martyrs including Karnal Sher Khan and for the stability and development of the country.
The events of May 9 have damaged the reputation of the country, the Governor said while talking to the media men on the occasion. One year ago today, the interests of the enemies of the country were fulfilled by setting fire to the country, Faisal Karim Kundi said.
The whole nation is waiting for the punishment of the evil elements of May 9 from the state and the courts, Faisal Karim Kundi said. “If the evil anti-national elements of May 9 are not punished, tomorrow some other group will come out for such a heinous conspiracy,” the Governor said and added, one year ago today, the martyrs’ statues and memorials were burnt by wounding the hearts of the heirs of the martyrs.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders replacing inefficient price control magistrates6 minutes ago
-
Sports week celebrated in Benazir Medical University6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keen to transform Qatar ties into a robust economic partnership: PM6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,900 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
WASA accelerates preparations for Monsoon6 minutes ago
-
Three injure in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
May 9 vandalism: A darkest day plunged country in chaos; calls for speedy trial of cases16 minutes ago
-
Matric exams conclude16 minutes ago
-
Civil Society hosts 'Pegham-e-Aman Rally' to promote peace, sovereignty16 minutes ago
-
Distrained property of former MPA set to auction on court's order16 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur assures utilizing all resources for development of sports16 minutes ago
-
Cop, two dacoits injured in encounters26 minutes ago