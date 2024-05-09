PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday visited the mausoleum of martyred Captain Karnal Sher Khan and laid flowers on the grave of martyred and recited Fatiha.

The Governor prayed for the elevation of ranks of all the martyrs including Karnal Sher Khan and for the stability and development of the country.

The events of May 9 have damaged the reputation of the country, the Governor said while talking to the media men on the occasion. One year ago today, the interests of the enemies of the country were fulfilled by setting fire to the country, Faisal Karim Kundi said.

The whole nation is waiting for the punishment of the evil elements of May 9 from the state and the courts, Faisal Karim Kundi said. “If the evil anti-national elements of May 9 are not punished, tomorrow some other group will come out for such a heinous conspiracy,” the Governor said and added, one year ago today, the martyrs’ statues and memorials were burnt by wounding the hearts of the heirs of the martyrs.