Governor KP visits Charsadda, inspects Darur Rahmat Medical Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday paid a visit to district Charsadda and was warmly received soon after his arrival at Darur Rahmat Medical Complex, Sheikh Kale Charsadda.

During his visit, the Governor inaugurated the Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences in the hospital, also announced a donation of Rs 2 millions for the construction of the rehabilitation center block.

Governor also inaugurated a free eye medical check-up center for poor and indigent patients, and also hoisted the national flag in the premises of the hospital on the occasion of Independence Day.

Chairman of Chef International Dr. Dawood, Dr. Sanaullah Jan, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, medical staff, hospital administration members were also present on this occasion.

"I appreciate those who serve the suffering humanity from the heart. Service to humanity is the best reward in this world and the hereafter," Haji Ghulam Ali said while commenting on this occasion.

During the visit, the Governor inspected various wards of the hospital and met with the patients, while the medical practitioner informed the patients about the treatment facilities in the wards.

In his address, the Governor said that he pays tribute to Dr. Dawood and his team for providing free medical services to the suffering humanity.

He also urged the philanthropists to contribute to the service of suffering humanity and the welfare organizations.

He said that he deeply appreciates those who serve the suffering humanity and will continue to fully cooperate with those who provide free medical facilities to the poor people of this province and city. Referring to Hadith Sharif, the Governor said that Allah Ta'ala helps his servant in his work as long as he helps his Muslim brother in his work.

He said that people who help others without any greed are always alive in history. The Governor said that some of our colleagues made a proposal 23 years ago on which Prof. Dr. Dawood built the hospital and God willing, his service will be remembered forever.

He also paid tribute to those who participated in this good work. The Governor also asked the benefactors, government and social workers to help the institutions serving the suffering humanity. Regarding Independence Day, the Governor said that Independence Day teaches us to move forward with unity and consensus, there is a long history of the sacrifices of our forefathers to achieve freedom and now as a nation, the protection and development of the Kingdom of God is our collective responsibility. Later, the governor also planted a sapling in the green garden of the hospital as part of the plantation drive.