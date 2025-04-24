Governor KP visits Gaddafi Stadium to watch Zalmi-Qalandars match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Thursday visited Gaddafi International Cricket Stadium Lahore to watch the thrilling Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Speaking to the media during his visit, Governor Kundi emphasized that the PSL is not just a cricket tournament, but a powerful message of peace to the world from Pakistan. He lauded the spirit of cricket fans and the vibrant atmosphere of the event.

Expressing his sentiments, Governor Kundi said he had wished to see PSL matches being played in Peshawar as well.

He voiced disappointment that a proper international-standard cricket stadium is yet to be constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also praised the Punjab government for maintaining a world-class cricket facility in Lahore, saying that their efforts deserve appreciation and recognition for promoting sports and hosting international-level matches.