Governor KP Visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhash Ajmeri Shrien in Lahore.
The governor prayed for peace, security, and prosperity in the country, especially in KP, and offered Nawafil at the Shrine of Data Sahib.
The governor also distributed langar at the Shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Ajmeri and met with the common people.
Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit, also offered Fateha the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ajmeri.
People from different walks of life were also present.
The governor also distributed langar(meal) at the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh.
Recent Stories
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World No Tobacco Day 2024 celebrated3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of development projects13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader for political harmony33 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead allegedly by her husband33 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan has over 29 mln smokers': Health Expert33 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city43 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 285,000 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 620 liters of substandard milk1 hour ago
-
Desilting of major drains launched in DI Khan2 hours ago
-
Elderly man killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment12 hours ago
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF12 hours ago