Governor KP Visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Governor KP visits Hazrat Data Ajmeri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi visited Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhash Ajmeri Shrien in Lahore.

The governor prayed for peace, security, and prosperity in the country, especially in KP, and offered Nawafil at the Shrine of Data Sahib.

 

The governor also distributed langar at the Shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Ajmeri and met with the common people.

Faisal Karim Kundi, during his visit, also offered Fateha the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ajmeri.

People from different walks of life were also present. 

The governor also distributed langar(meal) at the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

