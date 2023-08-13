(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited the residence of the slain Danyal Zeb, who was tragically murdered the other day, and expressed his condolences to his father Jahanzib and grandfather senior journalist Hazrat Khan Mohmand.

The Governor said this heartbreaking and regrettable incident has deeply saddened him and the area.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali emphasized that such incidents could not be tolerated and affirmed that strict action would be taken against those responsible and no leniency would be shown to those involved in such incidents.

Those who committed the crime will face the consequences of their actions, he said.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and security in the province, the Governor reiterated that the province was already faced with security challenges and such incidents that further disrupt the peace could not be tolerated.

He said that the local police were actively investigating the incident and were determined to apprehend the culprits.

The occurrence of such an incident within the city is a challenge for our law enforcement agencies, the Governor added.

