Governor KP Visits KMU Hayatabad, Distributes Fee Waiver Certificates To 80 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Governor KP visits KMU Hayatabad, distributes fee waiver certificates to 80 students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday paid a surprise visit to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Hayatabad and distributed fee waiver certificates to 60 Persons with Different Abilities (PWDA), students of the Medical colleges affiliated with it, During his visit, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also distributed certificates to 19 female students who received scholarships from USAID and instead of calling the Persons with Different Abilities on the stage, the Governor himself went and presented fee waiver certificates to them sitting on their seats.

The Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed administration block of the KMU. Health Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister Professor Dr. Riaz Anwar, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Atifur Rehman, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, faculty members and students participated.

Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali in his speech on this occasion paid tribute to KMU Vice-Chancellor, faculty members and university administration for a complete fee waiver for the Persons with Different Abilities students. Special focus on Persons with Different Abilities students is a commendable initiative of KMU, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Haji Ghulam Ali, the Chancellor has given clear instructions to all universities to admit Persons with Different Abilities children and waive fees. Persons with Different Abilities with parents consider me as their guardian, do not leave them alone, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

"Persons with Different Abilities are being provided full opportunities to come forward in other educational fields including medical," said Haji Ghulam Ali. Haji Ghulam Ali said that he held two-day meetings of 7 hours each with the Vice-Chancellors and provided them with guidelines for the improvement of the Universities.

