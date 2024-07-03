Governor KP Visits Nurek Dam, Power Station Tajikistan
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
TAJIKISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday highlighted Pakistan's potential for economic growth and resolution of public issues through collaboration with Central Asian countries.
He said this during his visit to Nurek Dam Tajikistan, one of the world's highest human-made structures, and its power station.
Officials from Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy briefed the Governor on the Nurek Dam, located approximately 75 kilometers from the capital, Dushanbe.
Situated on the Vakhsh River, the dam serves primarily for hydroelectric power generation, boasting a capacity of 3,015 megawatts.
Construction on the dam began in 1961, with the first generator coming online in 1972 and the project completing in 1980, making it the world's second tallest human-made structure.
The Governor commended Tajik authorities, project developers, and engineers for their role in this monumental project.
During his visit, he discussed potential technical collaborations with Tajik energy officials, citing several approved energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy expressed the confidence in enhancing mutual technical cooperation based on these discussions.
The visit underscores efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for joint ventures in energy and infrastructure between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
