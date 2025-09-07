DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday called for urgent measures to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities and long-term rehabilitation for flood affectees.

The governor expressed these views during his visit to a free medical camp established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here in Kokar area.

Chairman PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farzand Ali Wazir was also present on the occasion.

At the camp, flood-affected people are being provided with free treatment and medicines. Governor Kundi inspected the arrangements and interacted with patients, acknowledging the challenges faced by the local population in accessing healthcare after the disaster.

He praised the humanitarian role of PRCS, noting that the organization extended vital support not only in Swat, Buner, Swabi, and Shangla but also in Dera Ismail Khan during the natural calamities.

Highlighting the health risks that emerged after the floods, Governor Kundi said dengue and other epidemic diseases had multiplied the hardships of victims.

He stressed that medicines and medical facilities were among the biggest challenges in the post-disaster scenario. To improve access, he directed that medical camps should also be set up in the kacha area across the river so that remote and underprivileged communities could also benefit.

“The government, PRCS, and other organizations are collectively working to provide relief and healthcare facilities to the affected people,” he noted, adding that continued cooperation between public institutions and welfare organizations was essential for sustainable recovery.

Governor Kundi also expressed gratitude to individuals and organizations who had contributed medicines and other assistance for flood-hit families. He emphasized that while relief and healthcare were immediate concerns, the most critical stage ahead was reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“Time has come to move beyond emergency aid. Reconstruction of homes and restoration of businesses is the most important step now, and we must all play our part so that affected families can rebuild their lives with dignity,” he concluded.