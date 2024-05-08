Open Menu

Governor KP Visits Sehwan Sharif, Lays Wreath At Qalandar Shrine

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi reached Sehwan Sharif on Wednesday, visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, laid a wreath, and prayed for the safety of the country and the nation

The Sindh minister for culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, was also present on the occasion. 

Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur for nominating him as governor and pledged to serve the people of KP diligently.

Later, while talking to the media in Sehwan Sharif, he mentioned the ongoing inquiry into the wheat scandal and assured legal action against those responsible. 

He further said, "May 9 is the darkest day of Pakistan, and those responsible for what happened on that day should be punished, and if the culprits involved are not punished, then any other group will be encouraged to do such heinous acts.

Governor Kundi said, "The governor house will play its full role for the welfare of the people of the province." 

“I will try to serve the people without discrimination in collaboration with other leaders of the province,"  he said, adding that we want the National Action Program to be fully implemented. 

In response to another question, he said, "We do not want any kind of conflict, and we are assured that the Federal and provincial resources will be used for the rights of the people of the province."

The provincial culture minister, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, PP leader Syed Asif Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, Syed Shehzad Haider Shah, and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi reached Sabzwari House, extended condolences to PPP district Jamshoro president Syed Asif Shah on the demise of his mother, and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

