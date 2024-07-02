Governor KP Visits Tajikistan To Boost Trade, Tourism
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday discussed enhancing trade, investment, and tourism during a meeting with Tajikistan's Khalton Region Governor Davlatali Said.
Kundi met the Khatlon Governor during his visit to Tajiskatan to discuss the future trade, investment and tourism related subjects, he was along with a high level delegation comprised of prominent business and government figures.
During the meeting, both leaders emphasized the strategic proximity of Khatlon to Afghanistan and its potential benefits for economic ties with Pakistan, particularly for traders and investors in Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Governor Kundi highlighted the rich opportunities for commerce and investment in both countries, inviting Tajikistani authorities to visit Peshawar and engage with local business communities to foster economic growth and promote tourism.
"I believe that due to the close geographical proximity between Khatlon and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, our shared religion and culture, we should consider Peshawar and Khatlon as sister regions," Governor Kundi stated, underscoring cultural ties and mutual interests in regional development.
Moreover, the leaders discussed the inclusion of Khatlon in the CASA-1000 project, a major initiative for electricity supply among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, highlighting its potential to enhance regional connectivity and economic stability.
Governor Davlatali Said echoed these sentiments, praising Governor Kundi's vision for trade, tourism, and economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He expressed eagerness for reciprocal visits especially to Peshawar to further strengthen bilateral relations and explore collaborative opportunities.
He said that Governor Kundi's visit signifies a broader diplomatic effort to deepen ties with Tajikistan and capitalize on shared economic interests, beyond mere tourism.
He said that it is expected that future exchanges and collaborative ventures will continue to strengthen regional cooperation and prosperity between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Recent Stories
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh20 seconds ago
-
PHA authorities directed to upgrade parks of Murree42 seconds ago
-
DC inaugurates polio drive45 seconds ago
-
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights7 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over enmity21 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment21 minutes ago
-
Federal Insurance Ombudsman visits Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine21 minutes ago
-
One died, four injured in a road accident31 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for welfare of masses: minister40 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan vital source of news, entertainment for masses: Pullain Baloch41 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted41 minutes ago
-
NDF organise project closing ceremony of construction of shelters41 minutes ago