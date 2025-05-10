Governor KP welcomes Pakistan-India ceasefire as step toward regional peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, calling it a positive and timely step towards establishing lasting peace in South Asia.

In a statement, the Governor said that Pakistan has always played the role of a responsible and peace-loving state on the global stage, and the ceasefire reflects this continued commitment.

He emphasized, however, that true and lasting peace in the region depends on the fair resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He urged the international community, especially the United Nations and global human rights organizations, to take immediate notice of the serious human rights violations occurring in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He called on them to put pressure on India to adopt the path of dialogue and justice.

Governor Kundi also acknowledged the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating the ceasefire and praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their response during the recent tensions.

He lauded the military for confronting both internal traitors and external enemies, saying their actions have made the people of Pakistan proud on a global scale.

He concluded by reiterating Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful and prosperous region and expressed support for all initiatives that promote peace, stability, and mutual respect.