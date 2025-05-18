Open Menu

Governor KP Welcomes PM Shehbaz’s Decision To Appoint Bilawal As Diplomatic Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Governor KP welcomes PM Shehbaz’s decision to appoint Bilawal as diplomatic envoy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to appoint Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the head of a diplomatic delegation.

He termed the move a "wise decision" and a "recognition of Bilawal Bhutto’s capabilities."

In an official statement, Governor Kundi highlighted the Bhutto family’s longstanding commitment to Pakistan’s development and global image.

He said that the international diplomatic contributions of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto have earned global respect, and Bilawal Bhutto continues that legacy.

Governor Kundi praised Bilawal’s performance as Foreign Minister, particularly his role during the recent Pakistan-India tensions, where his diplomatic efforts were commended by the Pakistani diaspora and friendly nations.

He expressed the confidence that the Prime Minister’s decision would lead to significant progress in Pakistan’s development, prosperity and global standing.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

16 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

16 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

16 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

16 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

21 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

23 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan