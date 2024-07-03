Governor KP wishes Tajikistan to increase flights, launch cargo service with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed the desire to increase flights and launch cargo service between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The Governor Faisal Kundi said this during a meeting with Abdulkosim Valiev, CEO of Somon Air in Dushanbe. Ambassador to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf was also present on this occasion.

Governor Kundi highlighted the potential for enhanced tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries after increase of direct flights.

Governor expressed gratitude for the commencement of direct flights between Islamabad and Dushanbe by Somon Air, stating that these one-hour flights will bolster bilateral ties significantly.

He proposed increasing these flights from once a week to more frequent intervals, extending services to other cities in Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Highlighting the economic benefits, Governor Faisal Kundi stressed the importance of launching cargo services, which he believes will not only benefit business communities directly but also facilitate citizens of both countries.

Abdulkosim Valiev, head of Somon Air, thanked Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for his constructive suggestions and participation. He assured that his team would actively work on implementing these proposals to enhance practical cooperation between the two countries.

