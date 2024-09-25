Open Menu

Governor KP Writes Letters To Ambassadors, Condemns Attack On Convoy Of Foreign Dignitaries In Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Governor KP writes letters to ambassadors, condemns attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has written condemnation letters to ambassadors of 12 countries regarding attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat KP few days ago.

According to letters, issued here on Wednesday, "I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to address the recent tragic incident in Swat involving a convoy carrying foreign dignitaries. The attack, which resulted in injuries and loss of life, has left our community in shock and mourning."

"The government is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We understand the importance of safeguarding foreign visitors and are reinforcing our security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"

"As Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I want to convey my profound relief that, as state guests, you are safe during this onslaught. Your protection and safety are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for you and all foreign visitors."

We understand that incidents like this can raise concerns, and we are taking immediate and robust measures to enhance security across the region, said the letter.

In light of this situation, I would like to extend an invitation for you to Governor's House Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in near future at your convenience. It's my firm conviction that through this visit the beautiful face of the province blended with hospitality, affection and care would be incarnated, besides, ensuring peace in the province, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Condemnation Swat Visit Faisal Karim Kundi All Government Top

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

37 minutes ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

23 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

24 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan