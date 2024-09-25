Governor KP writes letters to ambassadors, condemns attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has written condemnation letters to ambassadors of 12 countries regarding attack on convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat KP few days ago.

According to letters, issued here on Wednesday, "I hope this message finds you well. I am writing to address the recent tragic incident in Swat involving a convoy carrying foreign dignitaries. The attack, which resulted in injuries and loss of life, has left our community in shock and mourning."

"The government is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We understand the importance of safeguarding foreign visitors and are reinforcing our security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"As Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I want to convey my profound relief that, as state guests, you are safe during this onslaught. Your protection and safety are our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring a secure environment for you and all foreign visitors."

We understand that incidents like this can raise concerns, and we are taking immediate and robust measures to enhance security across the region, said the letter.

In light of this situation, I would like to extend an invitation for you to Governor's House Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in near future at your convenience. It's my firm conviction that through this visit the beautiful face of the province blended with hospitality, affection and care would be incarnated, besides, ensuring peace in the province, he added.