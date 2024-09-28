Governor KP writes letters to political parties to form UTFC to address the province’s problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi wrote letters on Saturday to all political parties for strengthening Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), calling for collaborative action for socio-political, economic, and security challenges in the province and calls to form a United Task Force Committee (UTFC) to address the problems.

The letter has been written owing to the province's current socio-political, economic, law and order situation as it witnesses unrest and law and order situation, especially in southern and tribal districts.

The Letter has been sent to representatives of all political parties in KP, including Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party, Sikandar Hayat Sherpao Qaumi Watan Party, Senator Maulana Atta Rehman Provincial Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Jahanzeb Ali Jafari Provincial President of Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Allama Dr. Muhammad Shafiq Amini Provincial President Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan.

The letter has also been issued to Engineer Amir Muqam provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Mehmood Khan Provincial President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian, Salar Fayyaz Ali Provincial President Mazdoor Kisan Party, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani Provincial President Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Samiul Haq, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Moreover, the letter has also been sent to Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party, Fayaz Khan provincial president of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Noorani.

Furthermore, a separate letter has been written to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, in which he requested join in the meeting.

In the letter the governor states, "I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. As we confront the challenges of governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, I feel compelled to bring to your attention several critical issues that urgently demand our collaborative efforts.

The letter further reads, "These challenges not only affect our communities but also shape the future of our province, making it essential for us to unite in our response. As you are aware, our province faces significant challenges, including socio-political, economic, and security threats that have paralyzed progress and stability, resulting in irreparable repercussions.”

It adds, “Key issues include the fair distribution of resources and their optimal utilization, National Finance Commission (NFC), NHP (Net Hydel Profit), Wheeling of Electricity, Federal Excise Duty on Oil, Water Share besides security concerns, and socio-economic and political landscape of the province that ultimately affect our citizens."

The governor says in the letter, “The current economic conditions further exacerbate these issues, necessitating immediate and collaborative action.” Proposing to address the issues he writes, “To address these challenges effectively, I propose the formation of a United Task Force Committee comprising representatives from all political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

This committee would work together to advocate for equitable resource distribution, develop strategies for the NFC negotiations, propose measures to enhance security, promote political cohesion, and identify key economic development initiatives, the letter added.

“As the Governor, I am committed to serving all citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and I believe that our collective efforts can yield positive outcomes for the province. By uniting our voices, we can effectively present our concerns to the federal government,” it adds.

I welcome your thoughts on this proposal and would like to convene an initial meeting to discuss the formation of the United Task Force Committee. Together, we can pave the way for a more prosperous and secure future for our province, said the letter.