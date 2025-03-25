Open Menu

Governor KP Writes PM For Reconstruction, Renaming Of 'Shah Esa' Interchange On CPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on CPEC

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday officially wrote a letter to PM, stressing the need for the reconstruction and renaming of the 'Shah Esa' mini-interchange on the Hakla to DI Khan CPEC Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Tuesday officially wrote a letter to PM, stressing the need for the reconstruction and renaming of the 'Shah Esa' mini-interchange on the Hakla to DI Khan CPEC Road.

In his letter, Governor Kundi highlighted that renaming the interchange holds deep cultural and historical value for the residents of Dera Ismail Khan. The Senate Standing Committee on Communication has unanimously supported this initiative, recommending that the National Highway Authority (NHA) rename the 'Rehman Khel Interchange' to 'Shah Esa Interchange.'

He expressed hope for a favorable response from the Prime Minister to address the infrastructural concerns and honor the cultural heritage of the area.

