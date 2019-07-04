UrduPoint.com
Governor KPK, Health Minister, Inaugurate UAE Fundedhealth Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Two health projects funded by United Arab Emirates Red Crescent were inaugurated in Peshawar on Thursday 4th July, 2019 by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, and Minister for Health of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hisham Inamullah in presence of Abdulaziz Al Neyadi, the DHM of UAE Embassy in Islamabad

Hisham Inamullah in presence of Abdulaziz Al Neyadi, the DHM of UAE Embassy in Islamabad, and Dr. Mohammed Ali Billa Senior Executive Doctor of UAE Red Crescent and officials of KPK government.The projects include the following:Institute of Kidney Diseases, Phase 4, Hayatabad, Peshawar.1.

Six (06) Haemodialysis Machines2. Six (06) Bed Sets (Patient Bed + mattress 8 cm thickness +over bed table + bedside table)Khyber Teaching Hospital, University Road, Peshawar.1. Ten (10) Haemodialysis Machines Ten (10) Bed Sets (Patient Bed + mattress 8 cm thickness +over bed table + bedside table)2.

One (01) Water Treatment System.3. Ten (10) Bed Sets (Patient Bed + Mattress 8cm thickness + overbed table + Bedside Table) Abdulaziz Al Neyadi, the DHM of UAE Embassy in Islamabad,said that this comes as part of UAE's assistance projects in health and education sectors and expressed his thanks for the Federal and Provincial Governments for their supports extended to UAE Charitable foundations in establishing humanitarian projectsMr.

Al Neyadi pointed out that the assistance and supportto the health sector is one of the priorities of the UAE's Foreign Aid strategy which is always given importance by the leadership in the UAE.

Abdulaziz Al Neyadi expressed his thanks to UAE leadership and to H.H.

Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to the ERC Chairman for Women's Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, for her direct and uninterrupted support, and appraised the qualitative and innovative Initiative, fostering the humanitarian and development assistance, which is a step forward in reinforcing the global humanitarian mission of UAE and its wise leadership, subsequently resulted in UAE becoming one of the most important donor countries for humanitarian and development assistance and an important platform to launch creative initiatives addressing the humanitarian issues faced by many human communities.The UAE Ambassador affirmed that Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, through the "Attaya Initiative" embodied the principle of continuity in the humanitarian contribution and sustainability in development work for the welfare and happiness of mankind.

This initiative is consistent and strengthens the UAE's global humanitarian mission under the guidance of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

