Governor KPK Highlights Women's Educational Achievements

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has emphasized the crucial role of education in global competitiveness.

He said that the enrollment of female students in the province now surpassed their male counterparts in both Primary and higher education. He not only highlighted the greater number of female students but also their excellence in getting prominent educational positions.

Addressing at the first convocation of the Government Women's College of Commerce and Management Sciences here Tuesday, the Governor urged the female students not to let their education go to waste, emphasizing the transformative impact educated women can have on societal and national development. Expressing pride in educated women, he recognized them as a source of family pride and contributors to the nation, underscoring their potential to initiate businesses from home using modern technology.

In a broader context, Governor Ghulam Ali stressed the importance of equipping all students, regardless of gender, with modern technology to prepare them for future challenges.

During the convocation, the Governor personally distributed degrees among 136 students who successfully completed their education in Bachelor of business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce and Associate Diploma of Commerce. He extended congratulations to the successful students, their parents and dedicated faculty members.

The Principal of the Government Women's College, Iram Nisar presented the annual performance report of the institution to the Governor.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Professor Dr. Mujaddidur Rahman, Registrar, faculty members, students and parents.

