UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor KPK Takes Notice Of Bara River Drinking Water Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:37 PM

Governor KPK takes notice of Bara River drinking water scheme

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman Wednesday took serious notice of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in the wake of gradually decreasing water table in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman Wednesday took serious notice of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in the wake of gradually decreasing water table in the provincial capital.

A meeting regarding rehabilitation of drinking water scheme from Bara River to Peshawar city was held here at Governor's House.

A four members committee was constituted in the meeting to prepare concept note on revival of the oldest drinking water scheme.

The committee would prepare a preliminary study, feasibility plan of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in consultation with the line department and also overview the financial implications of the scheme.

The Governor noticed that Bara water scheme was very useful and cost effective scheme as it would not require any tube well or machinery to pull or supply water to the city due to Bara River's gravity level thus it would help save huge amount of energy.

Related Topics

Peshawar Governor Water From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pompeo Offers Austria Additional US Support to Pro ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves green electric buses

4 minutes ago

FBR launches Maloomat App to facilitate taxpayers

7 minutes ago

Lebanon, Israel end third round of sea border talk ..

7 minutes ago

Lisicki faces 'long road back' after serious knee ..

7 minutes ago

Brazil allows trials of Chinese vaccine to resume

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.