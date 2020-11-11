Governor KPK takes notice of Bara River drinking water scheme

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman Wednesday took serious notice of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in the wake of gradually decreasing water table in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Shah Farman Wednesday took serious notice of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in the wake of gradually decreasing water table in the provincial capital.

A meeting regarding rehabilitation of drinking water scheme from Bara River to Peshawar city was held here at Governor's House.

A four members committee was constituted in the meeting to prepare concept note on revival of the oldest drinking water scheme.

The committee would prepare a preliminary study, feasibility plan of the defunct Bara drinking water scheme in consultation with the line department and also overview the financial implications of the scheme.

The Governor noticed that Bara water scheme was very useful and cost effective scheme as it would not require any tube well or machinery to pull or supply water to the city due to Bara River's gravity level thus it would help save huge amount of energy.