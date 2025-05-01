Open Menu

Governor Kundi Acknowledges Labourers' Role In National Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Governor Kundi acknowledges Labourers' role in national progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday paid tribute to the working class, acknowledging their vital role in the nation’s development and prosperity.

In his special message at the eve of 'Labour Day', the Governor emphasized that true progress and prosperity cannot be achieved unless laborers are provided with dignity, respect, and their rightful entitlements.

Governor Kundi stressed that the welfare and empowerment of workers are directly linked to the advancement of Pakistan.

He highlighted the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to defending labor rights, reiterating that the party has always been a staunch advocate for workers' interests and continues to raise its voice for their protection at every level.

He also paid homage to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who introduced Pakistan’s first labor policy in 1972. Governor Kundi said that Bhutto not only granted workers their rights but also laid the foundation for their empowerment.

The Governor remarked that Labour Day serves as a reminder of the struggles and contributions of the working class. It is a day to recognize their hard work, dignity, and crucial role in the national economy.

He concluded by asserting that workers are the backbone of any nation’s economy, and it is the state’s foremost responsibility to ensure their social, economic, and welfare needs are met.

