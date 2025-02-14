Governor Kundi administers oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Justice SM Atiq Shah on Friday took the oath of office as the Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The oath was administered by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, along with other notable dignitaries.

Judges of the Peshawar High Court, lawyers, and various other individuals also participated in the ceremony.

