Governor Kundi Administers Oath To Justice SM Atiq Shah Acting CJ PHC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Justice SM Atiq Shah on Friday took the oath of office as the Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).
The oath was administered by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here at Governor House.
The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, along with other notable dignitaries.
Judges of the Peshawar High Court, lawyers, and various other individuals also participated in the ceremony.
Later, after taking the oath, the acting Chief Justice Justice SM Atiq Shah, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House. Other distinguished judges of the Peshawar High Court were also present during the meeting.
The discussion during the meeting focused on several key issues, including the supremacy of justice and law, providing immediate and affordable justice to the public, and other significant matters.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi congratulated the Acting Chief Justice on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed hope that under his leadership, the judicial system would become more effective and efficient.
The Governor emphasized that the rule of law and judicial independence form the foundation of any civilized society.He said that in order to ensure the delivery of justice, the entire society must cooperate with the judicial system.
He also highlighted that recent reforms in the judicial system, along with an increase in the number of judges in esteemed courts, would not only ensure prompt and timely justice for the public but also strengthen public confidence in the judicial system.
In response, Acting Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah thanked the Governor and assured that the judiciary would use all its resources to provide timely and transparent justice to the people.
He further said that efforts would be made to introduce innovations in the judicial system to expedite the resolution of pending cases and address them with special attention.
