Governor Kundi Announces "Governor Football Cup"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday announced to launch "Governor Football Cup," to promote sports in the province.
A ceremony was organized in honor of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi upon his return from Umrah by Shahid Khan Shinwari, a former national footballer and a leader of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association.
During the event, Shahid Shinwari presented a specially designed football for the tournament to the Governor.
On the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the "Governor Football Cup" will be inaugurated soon that would provide a vital platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to showcase their talents.
He emphasized that sports are not only crucial for physical and mental well-being but also serve as a means to engage young people in constructive activities.
Teams from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate in the tournament.
The initiative aims not only to promote football in the province but also to instill a spirit of competition among the youth and polish their skills.
Shahid Shinwari appreciated the Governor's efforts, noting that this tournament would offer the province's youth an excellent opportunity to excel and would further strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's identity in the field of sports.
The "Governor Football Cup" is being hailed as a significant step toward fostering a culture of sportsmanship and encouraging the youth to pursue excellence in football.
Recent Stories
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian police attach properties of 13 more Kashmiris in Kishtwar amid rising crackdown32 seconds ago
-
Smog, dry weather sparks virus diseases36 seconds ago
-
SALU observed International Solidarity Day with Palestine38 seconds ago
-
Grand jirga agrees to make travel secure on Kohat-Hangu road10 minutes ago
-
Six chikungunya cases reported from Shamshatoo Camp11 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK expresses full solidarity with oppressed Palestinians11 minutes ago
-
DC visits general bus stand to review facilities for passengers11 minutes ago
-
15 injured as passenger van overturned21 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 100kg fungus infected cheese1 hour ago
-
JMC to set new standards of healthcare, research in capital: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
PDMA provides relief supplies for Kurram affectees1 hour ago
-
Dera police destroy 30 kg seized explosive material1 hour ago