Governor Kundi Announces "Governor Football Cup"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday announced to launch "Governor Football Cup," to promote sports in the province.

A ceremony was organized in honor of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi upon his return from Umrah by Shahid Khan Shinwari, a former national footballer and a leader of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association.

During the event, Shahid Shinwari presented a specially designed football for the tournament to the Governor.

On the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that the "Governor Football Cup" will be inaugurated soon that would provide a vital platform for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to showcase their talents.

He emphasized that sports are not only crucial for physical and mental well-being but also serve as a means to engage young people in constructive activities.

Teams from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate in the tournament.

The initiative aims not only to promote football in the province but also to instill a spirit of competition among the youth and polish their skills.

Shahid Shinwari appreciated the Governor's efforts, noting that this tournament would offer the province's youth an excellent opportunity to excel and would further strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's identity in the field of sports.

The "Governor Football Cup" is being hailed as a significant step toward fostering a culture of sportsmanship and encouraging the youth to pursue excellence in football.

