Governor Kundi, ANP Vow To Address Provincial Rights, Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Governor Kundi, ANP vow to address provincial rights, challenges

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Tuesday vowed to address provincial rights and challenges.

A meeting took place in Mardan between Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti.

The meeting focused on the pressing issues of the province, including the need for a united political front to address provincial rights and challenges including law and order.

Both leaders emphasized the necessity and effectiveness of political party unity to resolve the long-standing issues facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as maintaining peace, equitable distribution of resources, securing financial rights, and ensuring the province receives its rightful share at the Federal level.

They cautioned that if immediate attention is not given to maintaining peace in the region, the situation could deteriorate to an alarming extent, potentially spreading instability to other parts of the country.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the need for all political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to unite on a common platform to exert pressure on the federal government and secure the province's rights.

He also highlighted the importance of a united voice for acquiring provincial financial resources and development funds.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti appreciated the call for unity and acknowledged that cooperation among political parties would not only help resolve public issues but also strengthen the province's political autonomy and stability.

He lauded Governor Kundi's efforts and assured his full support for the provincial jirga and initiatives aimed at resolving the province's problems.

Hoti emphasized that despite past political differences, the political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had come together several times in the past for the betterment of the province, and this tradition should continue.

The meeting also saw the presence of key figures from both parties, including Shuja Khanzada provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Abrar Saeed Swati Deputy General Secretary of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir Vice Chairman of KP Red Crescent Society, Haroon Khan Provincial Finance Secretary of ANP, and district leaders from both PPP and ANP were present on this occasion.

