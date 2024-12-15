Open Menu

Governor Kundi Applauds WAPDA For Resolving Water Shortage In Gomal Zam Command Area

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Governor Kundi applauds WAPDA for resolving water shortage in Gomal Zam Command Area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday applauded Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials for resolving the water shortage issue faced by farmers in the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area.

The closure of the bottom outlet gate of Gomal Zam Dam had caused severe water scarcity, affecting thousands of acres of land and leaving farmers in distress in different areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Following a request from Provincial Assembly Member Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel, Governor Kundi contacted the Wapda officials and instructed them to send a team of experts to open the gate.

As a result, the issue was resolved the day before.

Farmers, landowners, and prominent leaders from the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, including Engineer Saifur Rehman Khan, expressed their gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, MNA Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, MPA Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel, Chairman Wapda, Wapda Power Member, GM Hydel Operations, and Chief Engineer Chashma, as well as their teams.

