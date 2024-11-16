Governor Kundi arrives DI Khan, meets with local dignitaries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi arrived here at his home town on Friday and met with local dignitaries.

Upon arrival, the KP governor paid condolence visits to various families and expressed profound grief over the sad demise of their dear ones.

Of these, he visited the family of the late senior journalist Chaudhry Asghar and expressed solidarity with bereaved family members including his three sons namely Saad Chaudhry, Fahad Chaudhry and Hamad Chaudhry.

The governor said the late Chaudhry Asghar was a dedicated and prominent figure in regional journalism in the southern districts, making valuable contributions towards the field.

He added that Chaudhry Asghar’s services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

He offered prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased and strength for the bereaved family.

Governor Kundi also visited the house of the late former information officer of the Press Information Department (PID), Dera Qazi Fazal Ahmed.

He expressed solidarity with son of Qazi Fazal Ahmad (late) Qazi Bilal Ahmad and other family members and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Paying tribute to the late information officer’s services, he said that Qazi Fazal Ahmad was a sincere, hardworking, and principled officer who always carried out his professional duties in the field of journalism with the highest standards.

After that the governor visited home of Gomal University's Professor Zia Uddin and condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.

The KP governor also visited the house of former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria to offer condolences on the demise of his brother late Prof. Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria.

He offered prayers for departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.

The governor said that Dr Qasuria devoted his whole life to academia and his contributions to the education sector especially in the field of journalism.

He said that Dr Qasuria served on various prestigious posts and made significant contributions towards development of the society.

As a teacher, he said that the late Dr Prof Qasiria nurtured a generation of students who were effectively serving in various fields.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the marriage ceremony of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City President Seth Fazal ur Rehman's son Naqeeb ur Rehman. He congratulated the family of Seth Fazal ur Rehman over the marriage.