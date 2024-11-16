Governor Kundi Arrives DI Khan, Meets With Local Dignitaries
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi arrived here at his home town on Friday and met with local dignitaries.
Upon arrival, the KP governor paid condolence visits to various families and expressed profound grief over the sad demise of their dear ones.
Of these, he visited the family of the late senior journalist Chaudhry Asghar and expressed solidarity with bereaved family members including his three sons namely Saad Chaudhry, Fahad Chaudhry and Hamad Chaudhry.
The governor said the late Chaudhry Asghar was a dedicated and prominent figure in regional journalism in the southern districts, making valuable contributions towards the field.
He added that Chaudhry Asghar’s services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.
He offered prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased and strength for the bereaved family.
Governor Kundi also visited the house of the late former information officer of the Press Information Department (PID), Dera Qazi Fazal Ahmed.
He expressed solidarity with son of Qazi Fazal Ahmad (late) Qazi Bilal Ahmad and other family members and offered fateha for the departed soul.
Paying tribute to the late information officer’s services, he said that Qazi Fazal Ahmad was a sincere, hardworking, and principled officer who always carried out his professional duties in the field of journalism with the highest standards.
After that the governor visited home of Gomal University's Professor Zia Uddin and condoled with him over the sad demise of his mother.
The KP governor also visited the house of former caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria to offer condolences on the demise of his brother late Prof. Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria.
He offered prayers for departed soul and patience to the bereaved family.
The governor said that Dr Qasuria devoted his whole life to academia and his contributions to the education sector especially in the field of journalism.
He said that Dr Qasuria served on various prestigious posts and made significant contributions towards development of the society.
As a teacher, he said that the late Dr Prof Qasiria nurtured a generation of students who were effectively serving in various fields.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the marriage ceremony of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City President Seth Fazal ur Rehman's son Naqeeb ur Rehman. He congratulated the family of Seth Fazal ur Rehman over the marriage.
Recent Stories
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake fertilizer recovered51 minutes ago
-
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree1 hour ago
-
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters55 minutes ago
-
Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori55 minutes ago
-
Workshop on "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" concludes49 minutes ago
-
Nation offered Namaz-e-Istisqa amid smog, dry spell49 minutes ago
-
Sindh assembly speaker lauded for launching Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus49 minutes ago
-
Consortium of Asia Pacific launched: a new platform for advancing independent discourse on Asia-Paci ..49 minutes ago
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway2 hours ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops2 hours ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka2 hours ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities2 hours ago