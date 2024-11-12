Governor Kundi assures Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate to resolve problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday highlighted the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in the province and emphasized that addressing their difficulties would be a priority of government.

He said this during a meeting with Shakil Safi, Commissioner of the Afghan Commissionerate, here at the Governor House.

The meeting focused on the issues faced by Afghan refugees and potential solutions.

During the discussion, Governor Kundi said, "The government’s policy regarding the return of Afghan refugees, along with the facilities provided to them, aligns with international standards.

"

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding tradition of hospitality and compassion towards Afghan refugees, saying, "The country has made significant sacrifices to accommodate its Afghan brothers and sisters."

"Pakistan’s approach towards foreign nationals is in line with global principles and norms," Kundi reaffirmed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Shakil Safi provided the latest statistics on Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan and the needs of those still residing in Pakistan.

He stressed the need for international cooperation to improve the living conditions of Afghan refugees and enhance their welfare.