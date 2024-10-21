Governor Kundi Assures Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation To Resolve Problems
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that no effort would be spared in enhancing the development of metropolis.
The governor said, "Peshawar is the city of all people in the province, and we are united in our service to it."
He said this in a meeting with a delegation from the Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation, led by Chairman Haji Ameen Hussain Babar, at Governor House on Monday.
The delegation briefed the governor on the organization’s objectives and services.
During the meeting, the delegation presented demands, including the inclusion of Hindko in the province's name, the installation of welcome boards in the Hindko language along the motorway, the provision of land for the Indus Hospital and the establishment of a health centre for drug addiction treatment.
They also called for free online courses for youth in Peshawar.
The foundation emphasized its commitment to preserving the city’s rich cultural heritage and proposed various initiatives aimed at promoting the Hindko language and community development.
Governor Kundi assured the delegation that no effort would be spared in enhancing the development of Peshawar. He praised the social contributions of the Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation and committed to addressing the issues and demands raised by the organization.
Kundi highlighted the historical significance of both Peshawar and the Hindko language, asserting the importance of unity in advancing the province’s development.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has assured the pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) that he will play an active role in resolving their long-standing commutation dues. This commitment was made during a meeting with a delegation led by Liaqat Ali Khan at the Governor House.
The ptv pensioners expressed their concerns regarding the delays in the payment of their commutation dues, with over 300 pensioners waiting for more than two years. They reported facing severe financial hardships despite having dedicated over 40 years of service to PTV.
Governor Kundi acknowledged the difficulties posed by Federal government funding issues and pledged to work towards finding a solution. He emphasized his commitment to assist in resolving these challenges.
The pensioners also expressed their gratitude to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, for his interest in addressing their issues.
