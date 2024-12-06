Open Menu

Governor Kundi Assures Lawyers To Resolve Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Governor Kundi assures Lawyers to resolve issues

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation led by Fida Bahadur Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Lajbar Khalil Advocate and other prominent lawyers during their visit to the Governor House.

The Governor said that their concerns would be addressed and efforts would be made to resolve their issues.

Fida Bahadur, along with a delegation of lawyers, called on the Governor to discuss various professional challenges faced by the legal community in the province.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to Governor Kundi for his continued support, especially during the recent bar elections in which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and it's lawyers played a key role.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi assured the legal representatives that he would work closely with them to resolve their concerns and ensure a fair environment for the legal profession.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Democracy Lawyers Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports t ..

Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports to China surge in 2024

2 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on jobs report while Paris rallies ..

US stocks rise on jobs report while Paris rallies as Macron fights on

2 minutes ago
 RCB's book fair, flowers exhibition begins

RCB's book fair, flowers exhibition begins

1 minute ago
 Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's hand ..

Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village

24 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores

24 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

28 minutes ago
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different ..

Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city

28 minutes ago
 NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for ..

NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct

28 minutes ago
 NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting cal ..

NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..

28 minutes ago
 NBA to return to China after six years with pre-se ..

NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports

34 minutes ago
 Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK

32 minutes ago
 China's opening-up injects momentum into world eco ..

China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan