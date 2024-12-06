Governor Kundi Assures Lawyers To Resolve Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems.
He said this during a meeting with a delegation led by Fida Bahadur Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Lajbar Khalil Advocate and other prominent lawyers during their visit to the Governor House.
The Governor said that their concerns would be addressed and efforts would be made to resolve their issues.
Fida Bahadur, along with a delegation of lawyers, called on the Governor to discuss various professional challenges faced by the legal community in the province.
The delegation expressed their gratitude to Governor Kundi for his continued support, especially during the recent bar elections in which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and it's lawyers played a key role.
During the meeting, Governor Kundi assured the legal representatives that he would work closely with them to resolve their concerns and ensure a fair environment for the legal profession.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's medical & surgical instrument exports to China surge in 2024
US stocks rise on jobs report while Paris rallies as Macron fights on
RCB's book fair, flowers exhibition begins
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB's book fair, flowers exhibition begins1 minute ago
-
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village24 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city28 minutes ago
-
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct28 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials28 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 1332 minutes ago
-
Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; Mashhood24 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt39 minutes ago
-
Rana rejects preconditions for initiating political talks24 minutes ago
-
Azam Tarar announces establishment of National Commission for Rights of Minorities soon24 minutes ago
-
Punjab eases restrictions on market timings as smog decreases24 minutes ago