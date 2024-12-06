Governor Kundi assures Lawyers to resolve issues

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday said that lawyers always playing vital role in strengthening democracy and assured to play role in addressing their problems.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation led by Fida Bahadur Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Lajbar Khalil Advocate and other prominent lawyers during their visit to the Governor House.

The Governor said that their concerns would be addressed and efforts would be made to resolve their issues.

Fida Bahadur, along with a delegation of lawyers, called on the Governor to discuss various professional challenges faced by the legal community in the province.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to Governor Kundi for his continued support, especially during the recent bar elections in which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and it's lawyers played a key role.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi assured the legal representatives that he would work closely with them to resolve their concerns and ensure a fair environment for the legal profession.