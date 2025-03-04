Governor Kundi Assures Support For Honey Industry Development
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday pledged to discuss the issues of Honey Industry with the Federal government and emphasized the need for comprehensive measures to boost honey production and international market access.
He said this during a meeting with the delegation from the All Pakistan Beekeepers, Exporters, and Honey Traders Association.
The delegation, led by Association President Saleem Khan, included other office bearers and discussed the challenges and growth opportunities of the province’s honey industry.
The delegation highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's significant honey production and its global reputation for quality and unique characteristics.
They raised concerns about marketing difficulties, price fluctuations, and the need for government support. Additionally, the delegation requested assistance from the Governor regarding registration with the Saudi food Authority and participation in international trade exhibitions through the Trade Development Authority.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the concerns of the honey industry representatives and assured them of his full support.
He expressed optimism that federal authorities would take necessary steps to enhance the industry, including participation in global exhibitions, training beekeepers in modern techniques, and improving the certification process for honey exports.
The Governor also stressed the importance of aligning honey testing standards with global requirements to increase exports and strengthen the local economy.
He concluded by saying that improving honey quality standards and government-backed initiatives could significantly boost Pakistan’s honey production and exports, ultimately benefiting the country’s economy.
Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council, Rukhsana Rajput, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House. The discussion focused on the upcoming Pak-Afghan Wheelchair Cricket Series and the promotion of cricket in the province.
Rajput highlighted that this is the first time an international wheelchair cricket team is visiting Pakistan, marking a major achievement for disabled athletes. The series will take place from April 27 in Peshawar and Abbottabad, providing new opportunities for disabled players and inspiring youth to engage in sports.
The meeting also addressed the rehabilitation of sports grounds, modern facilities for young athletes, and increased opportunities for disabled individuals.
Governor Kundi praised the initiative and assured full support for promoting sports in the province, emphasizing the role of such events in fostering resilience and healthy activities among youth.
