Governor Kundi Assures Support To Establish Cherat Cement Unit In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation led by Azam Farooq, CEO of Cherat Cement Company, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House to discuss the province's industrial development and investment promotion.
The delegation included Ali Farooq, Deputy GM Admin Fazal Din Khan, and Senior Manager Administration Zeeshan.
The meeting focused on the potential establishment of a cement unit in Dera Ismail Khan and its anticipated impact on the region.
Azam Farooq informed the Governor that setting up the cement plant would not only boost industrial activities in the area but also create local employment opportunities.
He emphasized that the project would contribute to the province's economic growth and provide stability to the construction sector.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi commended Cherat Cement's initiative and assured full support for industrial development.
He emphasized that the provincial government would facilitate the project and resolve any issues faced by industrialists to promote investment and create job opportunities.
The discussion also touched on improving the business environment in the province and encouraging more investment.
Governor Kundi said that the establishment of industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not only enhance the economic conditions of local communities but also contribute to the overall development of the province.
