Governor Kundi Attends 22nd Pharma Asia International Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday inaugurated the 22nd Pharma Asia International Exhibition in Peshawar, where he visited stalls set up by local and international pharmaceutical companies and praised the event as a significant boost for regional investment and industry.
The exhibition, held for the first time in Peshawar, showcased a wide array of stalls set up by both local and international pharmaceutical companies.
During the event, Farhan Anis, Vice President of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, briefed the Governor, saying that the two-day exhibition features 140 stalls from 67 pharmaceutical companies. Participants include major industrialists from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and other regions of Pakistan, along with representatives from neighboring Afghanistan.
Governor Kundi lauded the efforts of Farhan Anis and his team for organizing such a significant event in Peshawar, saying that it would serve as an encouragement for local investors.
He warmly welcomed the industrialists who traveled from across the country, particularly from Karachi.
In his address, the Governor praised the local business community for hosting a positive event amidst challenging circumstances.
He urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s business leaders to organize similar exhibitions annually, emphasizing that such initiatives send a strong, positive message not only for the province but for the entire country.
Highlighting the vital role of the business community in the national economy, the Governor assured that the government is committed to providing all necessary support and facilities to the traders and industrialists.
Meanwhile, President of Jamiat Business Forum Abdul Wali Turabi and Vice President Aqil Khan, along with their associates, formally joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a ceremony held at the Governor House Peshawar. The event was organized on the invitation of former MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani and attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and other party leaders.
The Governor congratulated the new members and praised Chamkani’s efforts in strengthening the party.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM approves plan for state-of-the-art safari park in Nowshera5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends 22nd Pharma Asia International exhibition5 minutes ago
-
RTI empowers media as instrument for accountability: Commissioner KPIC5 minutes ago
-
Fakhruddin Jamali promoted to Grade 19 as Superintendent Engineer of C&W Khuzdar5 minutes ago
-
Health, safety of rural workers, peasants urged5 minutes ago
-
NIM's SMC participats delegation visits UAJK,5 minutes ago
-
NAEAC Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University for Academic Accreditation Review5 minutes ago
-
Labour Union Sialkot president promises workers’ welfare5 minutes ago
-
PWDs awareness session on election participation held6 minutes ago
-
India repeatedly staged false flag operations to malign Pakistan:Dr. Irfan Ashraf15 minutes ago
-
NCRC launches First-Ever ‘State of Children in Pakistan Report 2024’ in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police concludes 16th youth internship batch25 minutes ago