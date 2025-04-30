Governor Kundi attends 22nd Pharma Asia International exhibition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday inaugurated the 22nd Pharma Asia International Exhibition in Peshawar, where he visited stalls set up by local and international pharmaceutical companies and praised the event as a significant boost for regional investment and industry.

The exhibition, held for the first time in Peshawar, showcased a wide array of stalls set up by both local and international pharmaceutical companies.

During the event, Farhan Anis, Vice President of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, briefed the Governor, saying that the two-day exhibition features 140 stalls from 67 pharmaceutical companies. Participants include major industrialists from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and other regions of Pakistan, along with representatives from neighboring Afghanistan.

Governor Kundi lauded the efforts of Farhan Anis and his team for organizing such a significant event in Peshawar, saying that it would serve as an encouragement for local investors.

He warmly welcomed the industrialists who traveled from across the country, particularly from Karachi.

In his address, the Governor praised the local business community for hosting a positive event amidst challenging circumstances.

He urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s business leaders to organize similar exhibitions annually, emphasizing that such initiatives send a strong, positive message not only for the province but for the entire country.

Highlighting the vital role of the business community in the national economy, the Governor assured that the government is committed to providing all necessary support and facilities to the traders and industrialists.

Meanwhile, President of Jamiat Business Forum Abdul Wali Turabi and Vice President Aqil Khan, along with their associates, formally joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a ceremony held at the Governor House Peshawar. The event was organized on the invitation of former MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani and attended by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, PPP provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and other party leaders.

The Governor congratulated the new members and praised Chamkani’s efforts in strengthening the party.

APP/ash/