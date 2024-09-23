Governor Kundi Attends Bilawal's Birthday Celebration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended a grand celebration in Karachi to mark the birthday of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The event was well-attended by senior party leaders, activists, and distinguished guests.
During the celebration, a birthday cake was cut for Bilawal, and Governor Kundi offered heartfelt congratulations.
He praised Bilawal as a leader for the younger generation and highlighted how under his leadership, the PPP has introduced new dimensions to Pakistani politics.
Kundi commended Bilawal's commitment to democratic principles and public service, stating that he is successfully carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and mother, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.
Kundi said that the influence of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s political acumen is evident in Bilawal's approach to politics.
He emphasized that Bilawal is actively working towards realizing the true vision of Bhutto Shaheed, focusing on public service and the stability of democracy.
The Governor expressed confidence that under Bilawal's leadership, the PPP would play a key role in addressing the country’s challenges.
He also discussed the party’s manifesto and achievements under Bilawal's guidance, reaffirming the commitment to continue the struggle for democracy and public rights.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Karachi City Courts, where a special ceremony was held in his honor by the Bar Association and the Peoples Lawyers Forum.
He was accompanied by Shuja Khanzada, General Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Abrar Saeed Swati, Deputy General Secretary.
The event was attended by prominent figures including Qazi Muhammad Bashir, President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum Sindh, Arshad Hussain Naqvi, President of Karachi, and Amir Nawaz Warraich, President of the Karachi Bar, along with a large number of other officials and lawyers.
During his address, Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of the rule of law, saying that the roles of the bar and the bench are crucial in delivering justice.
He described lawyers as the backbone of society’s justice system and urged them to fulfill their responsibilities with integrity and professionalism.
He reiterated that a fair and transparent judicial system is essential for the country’s development and stability, highlighting the pivotal role of lawyers in achieving this goal.
Kundi affirmed the PPP's commitment to judicial independence, the supremacy of law, and the provision of impartial justice.
APP/ash/
