Governor Kundi attends funeral of slain policeman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday attended the funeral prayer of police officer Hamid Shah, who was tragically killed during recent protests.

The officer lost his life while fulfilling his duty to maintain public order.

Governor Kundi expressed his condolence to the slain officer's son, brother, and fellow officers, emphasizing that their sacrifice will always be remembered.

He commended the courage of law enforcement personnel, saying that their services are vital for the country's security and public safety.

Kundi said that the sacrifice of the slain officer symbolizes the commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The funeral was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, senior police officials, other dignitaries, and a large number of citizens and police personnel.

Strict security measures were in place for the event.

Attendees noted that the Governor's presence was a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police officers and family expressed that the Governor's attendance helped soothe their grief after the tragic loss, highlighting the unity among the provinces.

After the prayers, Governor Kundi laid a floral wreath on the deceased officer's coffin, paying tribute to his ultimate sacrifice.