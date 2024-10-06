Governor Kundi Attends Funeral Of Slain Policeman
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday attended the funeral prayer of police officer Hamid Shah, who was tragically killed during recent protests.
The officer lost his life while fulfilling his duty to maintain public order.
Governor Kundi expressed his condolence to the slain officer's son, brother, and fellow officers, emphasizing that their sacrifice will always be remembered.
He commended the courage of law enforcement personnel, saying that their services are vital for the country's security and public safety.
Kundi said that the sacrifice of the slain officer symbolizes the commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.
The funeral was attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, senior police officials, other dignitaries, and a large number of citizens and police personnel.
Strict security measures were in place for the event.
Attendees noted that the Governor's presence was a gesture of solidarity and brotherhood from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police officers and family expressed that the Governor's attendance helped soothe their grief after the tragic loss, highlighting the unity among the provinces.
After the prayers, Governor Kundi laid a floral wreath on the deceased officer's coffin, paying tribute to his ultimate sacrifice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM surfaces in KP Assembly2 minutes ago
-
Reducing power tariff top priority of Gov’t: Awais Leghari22 minutes ago
-
Winter vegetables must be sown during October22 minutes ago
-
Dacoit Involved in passenger bus, truck robberies killed42 minutes ago
-
185,000 'criminals' arrested this year so far52 minutes ago
-
11 girls among 15 abducted from Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Sangat pays tribute to poet Gada Hussain Khaskheli1 hour ago
-
Man commits suicide1 hour ago
-
PPP Hyderabad chapter's leaders meet to discuss arrangements for public meeting1 hour ago
-
Funeral Prayer of Shaheed Constable Abdul Hameed Shah Offered at Express Chowk1 hour ago
-
Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country1 hour ago
-
HDA cautions public against investing in unauthorized housing schemes1 hour ago