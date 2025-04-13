Governor Kundi Attends International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAW) Conference In Talagang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 07:40 PM
TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, paid a visit to Sughra Sharif in Talagang District on Sunday, where he participated as the chief guest at the grand "International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAW) Conference" held at the Shah Hamdan Islamic Complex.
The conference was attended by a number of prominent figures including Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam, former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi, and Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, a senior leader of Tehreek-e-Minhaj-ul-Quran, along with various religious scholars and spiritual leaders.
In his address, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that belief in the Finality of Prophethood (SAW) is a unanimous and fundamental tenet of the Muslim Ummah. “The belief in Khatm-e-Nubuwwat (SAW) is the cornerstone of islam, and without complete faith in it, one cannot be considered a Muslim,” he said.
He extended congratulations to Syed Qasim Ali Hamdani, Syed Mubarak Ali Hamdani, and Sahibzada Syed Maqsood Hamdani for organizing the spiritually enriching gathering, saying that such conferences play a vital role in promoting religious awareness and understanding.
Highlighting the importance of the traditional spiritual centers known as khanqahs, Governor Kundi said these institutions are essential for humanitarian service and spiritual training.
“In the current times, it is crucial that khanqahs continue to spread the message of peace, love, and tolerance for the reformation of society,” he added.
Addressing issues of extremism and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Governor called on religious scholars and political leaders to come together and play a united role in combating such threats.
Reaffirming the Islamic belief, he declared, “The chain of Prophethood concluded with Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and no prophet will come after him.”
Referring to Pakistan’s Constitution of 1973, Governor Kundi praised former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for officially declaring Ahmadis as a non-Muslim minority, thereby safeguarding the belief in the Finality of Prophethood a stance for which, he said, Bhutto ultimately sacrificed his life.
